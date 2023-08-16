For the first time in 16 years, the Crown Gospel Awards will move from their long-time Durban home to the City of Gold.
This instalment of the prestigious event is set to take place at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on November 26.
Gospel stars, including Idols SA season 18 winner Thapelo Molomo, Rebecca Malope and Dumi Mkokstad, were among celebrities dressed to the nines at The Wanderers Club in Illovo for the announcement.
Ayanda Ntanzi, Dr Lindelani Mkhize, Dr Tumi and Solly Mahlangu graced the stage with electrifying performances that had attendees ululating in praise.
Founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule took to the podium reflecting on the journey of the awards since their inception.
“This is what the Lord has made. It was in 2006 when I became pregnant with something that was more than an idea. The Crowns have become an institution and it takes a great team for them to become successful.”
The awards are expected to offer a wealth of opportunities for Gauteng, including a variety of build-up events leading to the main award ceremony, said arts and culture MEC Morakane Mosupyoe.
“This is an exciting time for the provincial government to have the Crown Gospel Music Awards come to Gauteng, the hub of South Africa's creative industries. This is a perfect home for the awards which have given breakthroughs to many creatives, including those who came with nothing but their talent looking for opportunities,” she said.
“We want to see the awards and the gospel music genre grow from strength to strength across the country and into the continent and beyond.”
Crown Gospel Awards move to Soweto after 16 years in Durban
Journalist
Image: Supplied
