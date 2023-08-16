Sjava and Zonke set to join Freddie Jackson on stage for his SA tour

The line-up of local artists who will join Freddie Jackson’s You Are My Lady South Africa Tour has been announced.
The American soul and R&B singer and Rock Me Tonight hit maker is to perform at Sun City Superbowl on September 23 and 24 and Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on September 30, with the final leg of the tour at the Durban ICC on October 1.
Sjava, Mashata, Ismail Abrahams, DJ Young and multiple award-winning singer and songwrite Zonke will also be on stage.
“When I was invited to be part of this event there was no way I was going to say no. To be on stage with this legend and give him a taste of our South African music is an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Sjava, adding he grew up listening to the icon's music and never imagined he would one day share a stage with him.
“I am excited to be part of this event. To perform with the legendary Freddie Jackson is a dream come true for any young artist. I look forward to having a good time with my fans and I promise to give them a performance of a lifetime,” Zonke said.
Freddie said: “I am excited to be coming to South Africa for the first time. I have heard so many good stories about this beautiful country and how much the people of Mzansi love my music. I cannot wait to have a good time with my South African fans.
“I will perform all their favourite hits and I promise to give them the best time of their lives,” he said.
