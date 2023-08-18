Seasoned actress and dancer Lorcia Cooper has opened up about what wellness looks like for her.
WATCH | Body, mind and soul! Lorcia Cooper gets candid about wellness
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Seasoned actress and dancer Lorcia Cooper has opened up about what wellness looks like for her.
She said she hasn't been in the gym consistently for five years and has learnt to pace herself.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, she shared her journey to get back into shape and improve her health and wellness, saying she was taking her time.
“All I want to say is stop feeling sh*t. You feel out of shape, instead of using your energy to negative self-talk, redirect it and find your starting point, and not based on what it 'should' be, but simply just with where you’re at.
“Begin anywhere. And make the choice to feel good about yourself. Your body is the home housing your magnificent spirit,” she captioned her post.
In a video clip, she talks about how she used to work out consistently and had a strict regimen as a dancer.
“What I'm saying is begin anyway and work with where you're at now. In this present moment, where are you, what do you need to get from one step to the next, and to navigate it with self-awareness, with consciousness, with the same things we learn about how we practise self-love, how we apply ourselves in situations, practising that on ourselves first. Kindness begins at home, you are the home,” she said.
