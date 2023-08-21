Dr Ziphozenkosi Mthembu and gospel star Dumi Mkokstad let viewers in on their love story and a little something we didn't know about them.
The married couple appeared on a recent episode of Sunday Sexy Love on Mzansi Magic. They opened up about how they were hurt by rumours surrounding their wedding day.
After playing the intimacy card games, the pair had an emotional vow renewal ceremony by the ocean.
Ziphozenkosi headed to her Instagram to express her gratitude to those that made the show possible.
“The team did such a great job with our episode. It really had me so choked up. From makeup to hair styling directors for making us so comfortable throughout the shoot. And the stunning surprise vow renewal. Everyone was just amazing. Thank you for such a beautiful episode and for putting so much effort. It was so beautiful to watch,” she wrote.
The pair tied the knot on June 6 2019, and they recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.
'Beautiful to watch': Dr Ziphozenkosi expresses gratitude after 'Sunday Sexy Love' episode
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Dr Ziphozenkosi
Dr Ziphozenkosi Mthembu and gospel star Dumi Mkokstad let viewers in on their love story and a little something we didn't know about them.
The married couple appeared on a recent episode of Sunday Sexy Love on Mzansi Magic. They opened up about how they were hurt by rumours surrounding their wedding day.
After playing the intimacy card games, the pair had an emotional vow renewal ceremony by the ocean.
Ziphozenkosi headed to her Instagram to express her gratitude to those that made the show possible.
“The team did such a great job with our episode. It really had me so choked up. From makeup to hair styling directors for making us so comfortable throughout the shoot. And the stunning surprise vow renewal. Everyone was just amazing. Thank you for such a beautiful episode and for putting so much effort. It was so beautiful to watch,” she wrote.
The pair tied the knot on June 6 2019, and they recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.
In a series of Instagram posts, Dumi gushed over his wife, reflecting on the experiences they've shared together since getting married.
“Every time I look at my wife, I see God's love. As I always say to her, I thought I had lost her. I thought it was impossible. I thought she was too good for me. So much had been said about me.
“Every time I need to remind myself of how much God loves me. I always look next to me. Ziphozenkosi is truly my treasure. In every sense of the word. A gift from the Lord. Proof of God's unfailing love,” he wrote.
Zipho shared their wedding video with the caption: “Today, and every other day, is a reminder of how our beautiful love story is my favourite. Four years and counting, my love. Happy anniversary.”
Image: Instagram/ Dr Ziphozenkosi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos