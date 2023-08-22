Aubrey, Connie and Rapulana set to shake things up on 'Generations: The Legacy'

Seasoned actor Aubrey Poo has joined Generations: The Legacy.

Some of you may know him from his sleek performance as Gabriel Mothusi on canned soapie Isidingo: The Need or Pule Mohale on SABC2's Muvhango.

Aubrey will start appearing on the soapie in mid-September.

The multitalented Aubrey will bring the natural charm and elegance he exudes to the role of Khumo Moroka.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE Aubrey is described as a perfect fit for the role.

“Khumo is a high-powered scion of the Moroka family, responsible for running their mining operations. Aubrey’s ability to play the scheming villain, with a disarming smile and cunning guile, will no doubt shine through as Khumo reaches for his vaulting ambition.”

The seasoned actors making a comeback are Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo, who seem to be the show's lucky charm.

“We are also happy to announce that the indomitable Rapulana Seiphemo will reprise his role as Tau Mogale alongside the timeless beauty of Connie Ferguson — who will play the nation’s forever crush, Karabo Moroka. These two need no introduction, and we are sure the chemistry, class and panache that we have become accustomed to will shine through once again.”

“We look forward to a blooming spring and sizzling summer as the drama, scheming and betrayal intensifies when these three powerhouses light up our screens from mid-September. Viewers are in for a major shake-up as family battles, love triangles and boardroom manoeuvres explode.”