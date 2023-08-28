Tributes have poured in for Idols SA 12 top-four contestant Terra Cox.
The singer was found dead at his home on Sunday.
His passing was announced by Alton Zakay Music in a statement shared on his Facebook account.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tersius Eathon Kocks known as Terra Cox. We want to express our sincere condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We hope that they find peace and comfort during this difficult time of bereavement. We will share more details on how we will commemorate and celebrate the life of a great brother, artist and friend,” read the statement.
Alton Zakay Music also shared details of the singer’s memorial service to be held at the JD Thomas Hall, Eden Park on Wednesday at 6pm.
Social media was flooded with tributes since the news of the talented singer broke.
“The Mzansi Magic and Idols SA family are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of season 12 contestant, Terra Cox. We’ll remember him as a talented performer. Rest in power,” said Idols SA.
“One of my favourite performances was when he sang Michael Jackson's Will You Be There ... he was in his element,” wrote one social media user.
“This is so sad RIP Terra Cox. I’ll never forget how beautifully he sang Will You Be There by Michael Jackson. One of my all-time favourite performances on Idols SA ,” added another.
Terra auditioned for Idols SA in 2016 and made it to the top 4 behind winner Noma Khumalo and runner-up late singer Thami Shobede.
After he left Idols, Terra inked a deal with Gallo Records and was in showbiz full-time . One of the songs he released under the label was Raise the Dead.
‘Man, what a voice!’ – Tributes pour in for ‘Idols SA’ contestant Terra Cox
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Terra Cox
