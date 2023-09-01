SPOTLIGHT | 'Equalizer 3' hits screens; Lady Gaga & Cotton On in kindness collab; SA animated movie on its way
Denzel Washington is back, bringing his special brand of vigilante justice; Born this Way Foundation is raising money for SA's youth in a global mental health campaign; get animated about the locally produced sci-fi movie 'Headspace'
Spring is in the air, and the new season is kicking off in style, bringing you justice as The Equalizer 3: The Final Chapter hits screens, as well as kindness as Lady Gaga’s Born this Way Foundation shines its light on SA.
The formidable action combo of Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) is back in the third and final instalment of the blockbuster movie trilogy. Reprising his role as a retired government assassin-turned-vigilante, Robert McCall tries to live a quiet life in southern Italy. But when he discovers his friends are under threat by the Italian mafia, he can’t look away. Washington reunites with Dakota Fanning 21 years after Man on Fire in this high-octane finale now showing at cinemas and on IMAX screens.
Singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga is using her voice to uplift the lives of young people, with a special focus on mental health awareness. Her Born this Way Foundation is taking the campaign worldwide in partnership with Cotton On clothing stores, with a limited-edition range promoting a kinder and braver world. All proceeds are going to mental health initiatives, with R2.5m of the $5m being raised going to youth in SA.
The exclusive range is available from September 1, leading up to World Mental Health Day on October 10. Learn more at bornthisway.foundation. Don’t miss next week’s episode for Collette Prince’s interview with the megastar’s mother, Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, who co-founded the foundation with her daughter.
We showcase the exploding local animated space in this week’s Spotlight in the build-up to the September 15 cinema release of the Proudly South African animated sci-fi movie, Headspace. Catch our upcoming interviews with the cast and filmmakers.
