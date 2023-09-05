“The End of An Era. A Perfect Sunset. Shaka iLembe. Thank you @bomb_productions for an amazing journey. What a beautiful story, as a viewer, never have I been captured by a South African production such as this one. From the music to the visuals and the storyline. Just perfect! As an actor that was blessed to be a part of the journey, I’m just so grateful. Once again, well done to everyone involved. You are amazing,” wrote Hope.
“One of the best experiences of my life! I will forever be grateful for the incredible opportunity to be a part of this production. Bomb_productions ndiswele amazwi okubulela. I will cherish this moment in my career forever. Cheers to everyone involved, you’ve made history,” wrote Sive.
Season two will feature new stars, characters and plot lines, delivered with the same polish as season one, said MultiChoice. The cast will be led by Nomzamo Mbatha, with the foundation laid for the epic story to be expanded upon.
“MultiChoice is really committed to telling the Shaka iLembe story and this season two announcement confirms our intentions to honour the iconic figure of King Shaka with a continuation of his story on air,” MultiChoice CEO for general entertainment Nomsa Philiso said.
End of an era: The cast of 'Shaka iLembe' says goodbye to 'historic production'
It was a production that was praised by viewers week in and week out as it aired on Sundays on Mzansi Magic.
Members of the cast of Shaka iLembe expressed gratitude for being part of what some have called a historic production after season one wrapped up on Sunday.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, executive producer Nomzamo Mbatha thanked everyone involved.
“Words will never be enough. Every single cast and crew member put every breath of excellence into #ShakaiLembeMzansi. Siyabonga to every single person for going on this journey with us. Thankful to @bomb_productions @zwabheka @angus__gibson Nhlanhla Mtaka @mzansimagic @dstvza @multichoice_group @sasapiliso @sanele_w_shibe @dstv_mediasales and so many more for this feat! Season 1 down. I’m sure you have read the news ... SEASON TWO is officially confirmed. See you soon ... off to climb this mighty mountain again,” she wrote.
Actresses Hope Mbhele and Sive Mabuya thanked the production company behind Shaka iLembe.
