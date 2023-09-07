'My children know me for who I really am' — Emtee speaks on fatherhood & co-parenting

Emtee is proudly embracing fatherhood.

The rapper is a father of three children he shares with estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy — firstborn son Avery, born in 2015, second son Logan, born in 2018, and recently born daughter Nairobi.

Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, spoke of how fatherhood had changed him during his sit-down on the L-Tido Podcast.

The Roll Up hit maker said he wanted to set a good example for his children.

“Fatherhood has changed me in a lot of ways, how I treat other people ... I don't want anybody f*cking with my children, or somebody is going to die. I treat people with respect, and they witness that, I don't refuse any pictures.

“I want my children to learn that no matter what position you're in, in life always respect people. They know that about me. F*ck all that other sh*t. My children know me for who I really am.”

Emtee went on to speak on his co-parenting relationship with his ex-partner after he filed papers for divorce in May.

“Right now we cool, we just had our first daughter ... right now things are OK because I get to see my children, spend time with them, play with them, so I'm grateful for that. Only time will tell, concerning other things. but for now, we cool, there's no bad blood.”

Earlier this year, a source revealed to TshisaLIVE Emtee moved out of the flat he shared with Nicole, and was staying with a friend in Fourways.

Emtee was evasive about confirming the report, saying he had not fully vacated their apartment as some of his things were still there.

“I haven't moved out completely yet. It is what is. I don't want no problems,” he said.