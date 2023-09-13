Nonhle Thema is candid about the mistakes she made at the height of her career.
In 2007, she was Mzansi's “it” girl, hosting the most popular TV shows as well as being a brand ambassador, travelling the world. But she later lost the glitz and glam to her ego.
During an interview with Thembekile Mrototo on episode 3 of Showmax's Unfollowed, the media personality reflected on her rise and fall.
“It was a battle of myself, my ego, my pride. I lost sense of who God was in my life because now I found myself fighting people. It was for respect. I thought this was the only way that I could get this respect, because I needed to step up and have people fear me, it was as if I could not even put my phone down.
“I couldn't be anywhere and be present with people. I was so consumed with what everything and everyone was always saying because of my ego. The ego was running with me,” she said.
Nonhle said her social media persona of calling people poor and flaunting her riches was a reflection of the inner demons she was fighting.
“I was so full of myself, I was so self-absorbed at that time. I was such a horrible person. I became a monster right in front of myself, in front of the world.”
From her Dark & Lovely endorsement to her on-screen gigs, Nonhle admitted she was “fired many times”.
“I lost a lot of endorsements, and that means I kind of lost money, maybe 10-million in one go. I lost a lot of money.”
Nonhle says she has no regrets as she learnt many lessons.
She has not been on Twitter/X for the past five years and focuses on Facebook and Instagram.
'I became a monster' — Nonhle Thema on self-sabotage and losing R10m worth in endorsements
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Nonhle Thema
