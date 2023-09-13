He said the doing the show was demanding.
“You don’t stop, you don’t switch off when the show does. It was hard. When I first got to the US I would spend maybe, at the peak, 18 hours a day working.”
Trevor left the popular evening talk show late last year after seven years at the helm. He said the move was to spend more time on other aspects of life.
Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently, Trevor said he would miss “the people, the culture and the vibe” of The Daily Show.
He likened it to planning a wedding every day, with no honeymoon.
“I do miss the discipline. I do miss the joy that came from cracking that nut every single day, but I don't miss the grind,” he said.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter as the cover star for the November issue, Trevor explained his exit from the show, saying he wanted to venture into other avenues and was exploring writing plays and doing voiceover work.
“I’d love to make great movies and I’d like to act in some of them, but I think stardom is a by-product of a job well executed, so that’s not something I’m too concerned about,” he said.
Not a walk in the park — Trevor Noah gets candid about hosting The Daily Show
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah opened up about the early years of hosting The Daily Show.
Although he has been praised for his hosting and comedic prowess and is one of Hollywood's most beloved figures, Trevor said it wasn't so in the beginning.
The comedian is back in Mzansi for his Trevor Noah Live in SA tour.
In a recent interview on Clement Manyathela’s show Trevor reflected on the show he hosted for eight years.
“I don’t think it was eight years of incredible success. There were a few years of struggling, which is part of the journey,” Trevor said when he appeared on Radio 702 on Tuesday morning.
“It was very lonely. It was lonely because I came in very much as an outsider. People were complaining about my accent.”
He said the doing the show was demanding.
“You don’t stop, you don’t switch off when the show does. It was hard. When I first got to the US I would spend maybe, at the peak, 18 hours a day working.”
Trevor left the popular evening talk show late last year after seven years at the helm. He said the move was to spend more time on other aspects of life.
Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently, Trevor said he would miss “the people, the culture and the vibe” of The Daily Show.
He likened it to planning a wedding every day, with no honeymoon.
“I do miss the discipline. I do miss the joy that came from cracking that nut every single day, but I don't miss the grind,” he said.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter as the cover star for the November issue, Trevor explained his exit from the show, saying he wanted to venture into other avenues and was exploring writing plays and doing voiceover work.
“I’d love to make great movies and I’d like to act in some of them, but I think stardom is a by-product of a job well executed, so that’s not something I’m too concerned about,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos