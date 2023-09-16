‘It is so possible,’ says young Komani-born TV presenter Anathi Godlo
New host for SABC2 teen show ‘Hectic Nine-9’ hopes to inspire youth to follow their dreams
As a young girl, Anathi Godlo, 25, from Komani would watch her favourite SABC TV kids shows, enthralled by the young presenters’ talent. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.