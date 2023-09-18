“There are days where one hopes to hear the news that something happened. But we still want to give the process space. We are in touch with investigators and they keep us abreast. It does seem slow but it's only [been] six months.”
Tony previously told TshisaLIVE he planned to release a book.
He said he hoped to have memories written down by his friends and fans so he could turn them into a book.
“As much as we were sad, hearing those stories lifted us. It's still difficult but I thought, 'what if we take those stories and capture them in a book?'. So that's what I'm going to do. It's a coffee-table book which will be like my Chicken Soup For the Soul, that when I'm down, I think about what they said and one day Kairo will read the book as well.”
'Things are getting more quiet' — Tony Forbes opens up about his grief
'I have my bad days and I have better days; I think it will be like that for a while
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
AKA's father Tony Forbes says he feels the gap left by his son.
It's been seven months since the rapper was shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban.
In a recent interview with eNCA Tony opened up about how he has been coping after burying his son.
“We are OK. It is difficult in some ways; it is even more difficult because after seven months we are starting to get to that stage where life is carrying on, things are becoming more quiet. For me, personally, I feel the gap, the hole of him not being with us anymore. I have my bad days and I have better days. It will be like that for a while. It wasn't just losing a child, but the circumstances and the emotional side is still there.”
Watch video below :
