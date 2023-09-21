“I’m going to hold them accountable at the polls in 2024!!! Enough is enough,” wrote one.
“We need to really vote the current party out first . We also need to stand up as citizens show that we will not just sit back and be bullied as if we do not matter . We are taken for a ride by the government,” added another.
A week ago TimesLIVE reported on the cabinet assuring citizens that higher stages of load-shedding were temporary.
“Higher stages of load-shedding are only temporary, with Eskom planning to add additional capacity to the grid,” said minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
“Cabinet is assured that the increases in the stages of load-shedding are temporary because there are clear plans [for additional capacity], including the return to service of Kusile units 1 to 4,” she said.
“We are confident ... we are on top of matters,” Ntshavheni added.
WATCH | Simz Ngema calls out government for load-shedding, saying it's affecting small businesses
'These conversations are draining but we need to hold our government accountable'
Media personality Simz Ngema has called out the government for load-shedding.
On her Instagram timeline she shared a video revealing how load-shedding affected her friend’s business.
“It is important for us to start having these conversations. We cannot be making plans to work around load-shedding as citizens when we are still paying for electricity. What is our government doing to solve this electricity crisis? It’s time for the government to step up and address the issues of the country,” she captioned the post.
In the clip she can be heard lambasting the government, saying it seemingly does not have tangible plans to curb power cuts.
“The government is more interested in campaigning and telling us that load-shedding will be over next year but they are not making sensible statements to show us and give us hope that indeed this is going to happen, there is going to be a solution. All we want is for the government to supply citizens with electricity they paid for ... These conversations are draining but we need to hold our government accountable,” she said.
In her mentions some of her followers agreed with her.
