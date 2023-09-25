Idols SA season 19 is drawing closer to the end, and over the weekend the top seven were revealed.
The Mosaïek Teatro was abuzz on Saturday night with loud cheers from the audience and show-stopping performances while they unveiled the top seven.
Making the cut, in no particular order, were Envic, Faith, Niikiey, Nkosi, Princess, Thabo and Thando. It was unfortunately the end of the Idols SA journey for Sena.
In a special twist, Sena performed her showstopper number despite elimination, taking on Rihanna’s Rude Boy.
Ntate Stunna and Nthabi, singing Stimela, guest appeared and performed.
Kicking things off was Nkosi with Usher’s Good Kisser to mixed reactions from the judges.
While Thembi Seete praised his singing, she said the performance lacked sparkle: “You can’t rely only on your voice. You have to give it your all so that as an audience we feel you, too.”
Wrapping up the show was Thabo, who performed Michael Jackson’s The Way You Make Me Feel. He received a standing ovation from the audience and a "Whoo-shem" from Somizi, with breathless Thembi saying: “You gave it all – performance, vocals, stage presence, everything. From the beginning of the song until the end of it, it was amazing.”
The showstopper episode was best described by host ProVerb when he said: “Tonight is where stars are born, lasting memories are created and history is made.”
So, who lived up to the hype and who fell slightly short? That’s up to the viewers to decide with their votes.
Idols SA airs every Saturday at 6pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and on Mzansi Wethu at 7.30pm
Here is your ‘Idols SA’ top 7 for the last season
Entertainment
Image: Supplied
Idols SA season 19 is drawing closer to the end, and over the weekend the top seven were revealed.
The Mosaïek Teatro was abuzz on Saturday night with loud cheers from the audience and show-stopping performances while they unveiled the top seven.
Making the cut, in no particular order, were Envic, Faith, Niikiey, Nkosi, Princess, Thabo and Thando. It was unfortunately the end of the Idols SA journey for Sena.
In a special twist, Sena performed her showstopper number despite elimination, taking on Rihanna’s Rude Boy.
Ntate Stunna and Nthabi, singing Stimela, guest appeared and performed.
Kicking things off was Nkosi with Usher’s Good Kisser to mixed reactions from the judges.
While Thembi Seete praised his singing, she said the performance lacked sparkle: “You can’t rely only on your voice. You have to give it your all so that as an audience we feel you, too.”
Wrapping up the show was Thabo, who performed Michael Jackson’s The Way You Make Me Feel. He received a standing ovation from the audience and a "Whoo-shem" from Somizi, with breathless Thembi saying: “You gave it all – performance, vocals, stage presence, everything. From the beginning of the song until the end of it, it was amazing.”
The showstopper episode was best described by host ProVerb when he said: “Tonight is where stars are born, lasting memories are created and history is made.”
So, who lived up to the hype and who fell slightly short? That’s up to the viewers to decide with their votes.
Idols SA airs every Saturday at 6pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and on Mzansi Wethu at 7.30pm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos