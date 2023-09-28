Renowned house DJ and music producer Mobi Dixon is back with a new single called Teka.
The track will be released on all platforms on Friday.
“I want my fans and new followers to hear Teka and understand my vision. I want them to dance and have fun when they hear it. The production work and meaning behind Teka is special, it’s been a learning journey to bring this to life,” he said.
The DJ released his eighth studio album When House Was House in 2021
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said he wanted Mzansi to remember when house music was the be-all and end-all of the music industry.
“I wanted to take people down memory lane, when house was the only thing that mattered and I felt like now people are neglecting house music and forgetting it's the foundation of most of the music we listen to.
“And also the genres that have been born locally, starting with kwaito to amapiano today, started with house music. So I wanted to remind people that house music is our bread and butter. I'm bringing back those nostalgic sounds, highlighting the different sounds house music has influenced over the years.”
Mobi’s When House Was House received the 2022 Sama nod for the Best Dance Album, Album of the Year and Male Artist of the Year awards.
The album’s title track, featuring Mariechan and JNR SA, booked a spot in the Best Produced Music Video category.
'It’s been a learning journey to bring this to life' — Mobi Dixon drops new single 'Teka'
