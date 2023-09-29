The official countdown to the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz has begun and on Thursday night we braved the cold to get cosy at the welcome soirée held at the San Deck in Sandton.
At the helm was seasoned broadcaster Bridget Masinga and spotted at the do were award-winning pianist Nduduzo Makhathini and guitarists Billy Monama and Ernie Smith.
Jazz lovers will be spoilt for choice for two days with performances across four stages (Conga, Mbira, Dinaledi and Jazz Lounge).
Ernie told TshisaLIVE he has been part of the festival for 11 years.
“The festival has grown and I think Joy of Jazz has come with a bigger mic and a broader audience as well. I love the fact that they are still representing jazz giving us a voice and a platform. So it's really exciting to be here.
“I think jazz has kind of migrated and grown from just being an eclectic art form to something that young people are starting to vibe to and part of that is that we are maybe breaking stereotypes and I think it's time. It has been a while for us to add our own narrative to the jazz story and tell our African story so its kind of all encompassing. The youth are very more into it, even if they are not now, they'll eventually come to us.”
#FeelTheJazzEverwhere Inside | Joy of Jazz soirée
Journalist
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The Dinaledi stage will be headlined by Grammy award-winning Swiss harpist Andreas Vollenweider and Friends (Ayanda Nhlangothi, Vusi Nhlapo and Vuyo Tshuma on vocals). The stage will also feature South African trumpeter and composer Marcus Wyatt and Ernie Smith.
“The old songs, some of them will be revisited and a few new songs and I've got the band that I'm playing with — a bunch of young guys from Cape Town. They [the audience] can expect some new and exciting things still rooted but branching out,” added Ernie.
Grammy award-winning pianist Robert Glasper will headline on the Conga stage alongside Alexander Beets’ Quintet with pianist Miguel Rodriguez, bassist Marius Beets and drummer Sven Rozier. Tenor man Lucas Santana will also be performing.
