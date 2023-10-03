×

Entertainment

K.O and Supermega lead #Sama29 nominations with six and seven nods

03 October 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
K.O and the late AKA have been nominated for the 29th South African Music Awards.
Image: Twitter

The hip-hop fraternity is in high spirits as rappers are leading the pack at this year's South African Music Awards (Samas)

Late rapper AKA, who was gunned down in February, is the most nominated with six nods. 

The nominations announcement was held on Tuesday at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.

AKA is nominated for his album Mass Country in the categories of Male Artist of the Year; Album of the Year; Best Engineered Album; Best Collaboration (for the single Lemons [Lemonade] featuring Nasty C); Best Collaboration (for the single Company featuring Kiddominant); and Best Produced Music Video (for Lemons [Lemonade]) featuring Nasty C. 

Following closely behind him is fellow rapper and friend K.O, who received five nominations for his album SR3 and the single Sete, featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie. He is nominated in the categories of Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Produced Music Video and Remix of the Year for Sete, featuring Young Stunna, Oxlade and Diamond Platnumz.

Sjava’s Isibuko album earned him a spot in the fiercely contested Male Artist of the Year category, for Album of the Year, Best Produced Album and Best Engineered Album.

The self-proclaimed Kings Of Amapiano, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, earned four and three nominations respectively, and also walked away with two nods for their collaboration as Scorpion Kings.

The nominees in some of the key categories are:

Female Artist of the Year

  • Kelly Khumalo – From A God To A King
  • Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship
  • Sincerely Anne – To Whom it May Concern
  • Hle – Take Heart
  • Thandi Ntuli – Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë

Male Artist of the Year

  • Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1
  • AKA – Mass Country
  • Sjava – Isibuko
  • K.O – SR3
  • Lloyiso – Seasons

Duo/Group of the Year

  • DJ Maphorisa and Visca – Ba Straata
  • Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain
  • Mafikizolo – Idwala
  • DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena
  • Msaki and Tubatsi – Synthetic Hearts

Newcomer of the Year

  • Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari
  • Blakka Yut – Unleashed
  • Sincerely Anne – To Whom it May Concern
  • Lloyiso – Seasons
  • Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain

Album of the Year

  • Mass Country – AKA
  • SR3 – K.O
  • Isibuko – Sjava
  • KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small
  • Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbatha

For the full list of nominations, list click here.

SAMA29 will be held at the Durban ICC on November 17 and 18 and broadcast live on SABC1.

