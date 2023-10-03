The hip-hop fraternity is in high spirits as rappers are leading the pack at this year's South African Music Awards (Samas)
Late rapper AKA, who was gunned down in February, is the most nominated with six nods.
The nominations announcement was held on Tuesday at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.
AKA is nominated for his album Mass Country in the categories of Male Artist of the Year; Album of the Year; Best Engineered Album; Best Collaboration (for the single Lemons [Lemonade] featuring Nasty C); Best Collaboration (for the single Company featuring Kiddominant); and Best Produced Music Video (for Lemons [Lemonade]) featuring Nasty C.
Following closely behind him is fellow rapper and friend K.O, who received five nominations for his album SR3 and the single Sete, featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie. He is nominated in the categories of Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Produced Music Video and Remix of the Year for Sete, featuring Young Stunna, Oxlade and Diamond Platnumz.
K.O and Supermega lead #Sama29 nominations with six and seven nods
Journalist
Image: Twitter
Sjava’s Isibuko album earned him a spot in the fiercely contested Male Artist of the Year category, for Album of the Year, Best Produced Album and Best Engineered Album.
The self-proclaimed Kings Of Amapiano, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, earned four and three nominations respectively, and also walked away with two nods for their collaboration as Scorpion Kings.
The nominees in some of the key categories are:
Female Artist of the Year
Male Artist of the Year
Duo/Group of the Year
Newcomer of the Year
Album of the Year
For the full list of nominations, list click here.
SAMA29 will be held at the Durban ICC on November 17 and 18 and broadcast live on SABC1.
