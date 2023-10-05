×

Entertainment

Eastern Cape artist pays glowing tribute to Gloria Bosman

Titi Luzipho honours music legend at Joy of Jazz after first appearing with her at the age of 17

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 05 October 2023

Eastern Cape-born Titi Luzipho, who had a close relationship with jazz icon Gloria Bosman, paid tribute to her at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2023...

