‘This is for South Africa’ — Tyla on making it to Spotify’s global top 40 chart
Tyla is beaming with pride after her hit song Water entered Spotify's top 40 on the global chart.
Reacting to the news, the singer took to her timeline, writing: “This is for South Africa.”
In 2021 the singer signed with US label Epic Records and has since been making strides in the entertainment industry.
She joined Chris Brown on his European tour which started in London on February 14 and ended in Paris on March 26.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tyla said she felt overwhelmed by her quick rise to international stardom.
“I hope people around the world can enjoy the music, the African music, because I feel we don’t have a big enough international audience. We need attention because we have so much talent.
“It feels crazy. I don’t know if I am there yet, but the international attention I am getting, I never expected it. Especially so early. I was willing to work years to get to this point and to think it happened from one song. I feel so blessed to have this opportunity. When people listen to my music, having a pop style to it, I hope it becomes a more internationally recognised sound and they start falling in love with it.”
