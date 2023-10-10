Singer and songwriter Moonchild Sanelly has taken a social media hiatus.
‘I need my sanity’ — Moonchild Sanelly announces social media break
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Singer and songwriter Moonchild Sanelly has taken a social media hiatus.
Taking to her Instagram timeline recently she announced the break, saying she was feeling overwhelmed and would completely cut off communication.
“Off socials for a bit. I’m a lil overwhelmed at the moment. Prolly switching phone off for a week. I need my sanity. If it’s urgent you know who to call. It’s a lil too much, to be honest,” she wrote.
In her mentions her followers encouraged her to take the break and all the time she needs to recover.
“Ube right Sisi, sending love and hugs,” wrote one.
'Wishing you a speedy recovery,' said another.
Media personality Dineo Ranaka also took a social media break in early March.
Making her social media return she shared a three-part video series titled Find your feet explaining her silence.
“I have been thinking quite a lot. I’ve been thinking about how I’ve been feeling, life experiences in the past three years, how it’s made me feel and how they’ve changed me,” she said.
“I’ve been in a state of stress and anxiety, just trying to figure out how I’m going to renavigate myself from the psychological trauma. I’ve been doing a lot reflection, soul searching, of having a deep conversation with myself. I think the solution I’ve got, it’s all giving me stress and making me anxious, making me congested mentally,” she said.
Dineo said she had learnt to change her perspective.
