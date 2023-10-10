Dineo Ranaka said she was thankful her previous employer fired her.
Taking to Instagram recently, the media personality wrote a lengthy post reflecting on her entrepreneurial exploits after hanging up the mic at Kaya 959.
“Remind me, who are you competing with again? No one. Why do you care who’s criticising your journey? Why do you care who’s gossiping? Why do you care so much who says what? Focus is more important than intelligence, so just focus. Focus on your day to day. Not any one else’s but yours.
“And whoever said Rome was built in a day? No one. To all my entrepreneurial fam, this business journey of no balance, that’s why it’s one foot in front of the other. It’s hard and your wellbeing will take strain but let me tell you something, if you’re willing to focus, isolate, work hard or smart and reflect, you’ll be healthy. You’ll be okay. There’s not a single human who has all their s*** together so just focus on yours mat. Stay trying. Thank God Kaya fired me. Actually it wasn’t Kaya that fired me, God did,” she wrote.
The media personality joined the Podcast and Chill Network almost a year after joining the radio station and being off-air for nearly two months since revealing her mental health battles in late May.
After launching her podcast Dineo On Sex n Stuff , she thanked her followers, friends, colleagues and family for the unwavering support they've shown her.
“When we are supported, we soar. Behind closed doors, I have such a formidable support structure. Siblings, parents, my kids, my lover, my friends. They give me wings. Spanning the size of the biggest eagle you can ever imagine. Now when I include your support? My God, I feel superhuman.”
‘Thank God Kaya fired me’ — Dineo Ranaka on her mental health
Journalist
Image: Instagram/dineoranaka
