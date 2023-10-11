Phumeza Mdabe has gushed about her musician husband Shota who shared the stage with Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee at his sold out Madison Square Garden show.
Black Coffee, with artists he's collaborated with, appeared on New York's world-famous stage on October 7, becoming the first South Africa DJ to headline at the venue.
The actress and TV presenter shared a clip on Instagram of her hubby on stage.
“Only God can do that. Congratulations my love, you deserve it all after everything you went through. @shoba_warrior. Black Coffee, God continues to show his love and light through you. It’s only the genuine people around you who know what a big, kind, loving heart you have. You always try to lift those around you to [new highs]. And this is why you will keep rising! You did it man,” she wrote.
Celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary recently, the couple shared images of them together with sweet messages on Instagram to commemorate the day.
Shota penned a lengthy post on Instagram saying “connection, friendship and positive vibes” had been the secret behind their long-standing marriage.
Phumeza Mdabe gushes about her husband after Madison Square Garden performance
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Phumeza Mdabe
“We are not perfect, no relationship or marriage is. Just have to try every day to find one another, always in search of what brings you together, not spending more time on personal or individual interests. There must be balance (we are still in that school as well).
“What we went through helped us to become rock buddies. Friends disappeared, everything was shut down, people badmouthing us, doors were shut in our faces, some are still shut today. We only had each other,” he wrote.
Phumeza said she was happy to have chosen to be with Shota because he was the perfect life partner for her.
“I put this guy through a lot daily. I’m moody. I struggle to see things positively if that’s what’s coming at me. He’s always so positive and in a good mood. I could go on. He’s the ying to my yang. Marriage is not a walk in the park and that’s why I appreciate him even more.”
