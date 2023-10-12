Bring out your dancing shoes, dust off your best garb and polish up on the lyrics of Somandla and Cwaka because jazz musician Mandisi Dyantyis is coming to Joburg.
Mandisi is set to bring his magic for two nights to the Theatre of Marcelus at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on November 11 and 12
The celebrated award-winning jazz singer, composer and trumpeter will not be alone but will be joined on stage by his newly formed 18-piece jazz orchestra.
Mandisi debuted the show with the orchestra at the Artscape in Cape Town and Joburg fans have been asking for a chance to see it.
“I love performing in Joburg, I always look forward to my shows here and I hope I get to see everyone at the Theatre of Marcelus. We are bringing an exceptional show, new music and ones that will move your spirit, bring you joy ... The music has been directed by Prof Mike Campbell. The arrangements have been exquisitely orchestrated to gracefully elevate the music to a whole new level,” he said.
A UCT graduate with an honours degree in jazz studies, Mandisi has shared the stage with musical legends such as Max Vidima, Jimmy Dludlu, The Abdullah Ibrahim Big Band, Robbie Jansen and Moreira Chonguica.
“Most of the stories in my music have roots here. When I write about love, loss, despair, hope, failure, this is how life influences you,” he told DispatchLIVE.
'I love performing in Joburg' — Mandisi Dyantyis brings his 18-piece orchestra to Theatre of Marcelus
Image: SUPPLIED
