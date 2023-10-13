WATCH | Nathi Mankayi visits inmates at Pollsmoor Prison

Musician Nathi Mankayi visited Cape Town's Pollsmoor Prison on Wednesday to give a motivational talk to inmates.
The musician turned his life around from being a prisoner to being an award winning musician.
The Mthatha-born Afro-soul musician shot to fame after the release of his debut album Buyele'khaya which received huge critical acclaim.
Talking about his experiences and why he was there in a clip shared on YouTube, the singer said inmates needed hope.
“To become a better citizen when you are free you have to start doing the work now, while you are in here. It’s about mindset and knowing who you are and what you want.
“The reason I'm here is because I remember where I used to be. It's important for me to visit and encourage inmates and tell them there is life after prison. Inmates sometimes lose hope while they are inside serving time — but if they see someone like me who was once in their shoes, hope is restored,” he said.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE before he released his album Usiba Lwe Gazi, Nathi said he wanted to reintroduce himself to the public and get more personal on the 12-track album.
“The time is right for me to release music because people have missed my music. With all that I've been through, I want to let my fans in on what I've been through.
“My first album I was introducing myself, the second album was about showcasing my talent and with this album I want people to know what I've been through in the music industry.”
