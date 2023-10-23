Masechaba Khumalo has opened up about conceiving her third child despite being told she was infertile.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, she said she was relentless in her pursuit to fall pregnant.
“Five years ago, after an X-ray, my doctor told me that I would have to have my womb removed due to excessive fibroids (cancer runs in my family so I did not take this lightly). I was told I am infertile.
“I dreamt of my baby before he was born. I knew I was destined to be a third-time mom. My partner loves children. For him, my diagnosis didn’t matter (he’s always wanted to adopt). However, in spite of this bleak diagnosis we made a decision that we were going to try for a baby.
Read full post here
Masechaba revealed her pregnancy in December 2022.
She took to her Instagram timeline sharing a post of her growing baby bump with the caption: “Grateful.”
In May, the media personality announced the arrival of her son Lukhanyo Lwezizwe, sharing a picture of her holding her baby boy.
In the post, Masechaba penned a heartfelt letter to her son: “Welcome to the world my son. Your dad and I are ecstatic that you are here. Though it's been two weeks, it feels like two months as we've barely got any sleep. I honestly don't know how I would have coped if it were not for your dad. Anyone can be a father, but you have a daddy,” she wrote.
Masechaba Khumalo gets candid about infertility diagnosis
Entertainment
Image: MASI LOSI
