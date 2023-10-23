WATCH | Manaka Ranaka and Zodwa Wabantu's boxing bout

Infinity International Boxing's exhibition fight between Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka Ranaka had the stars discover new respect for each other for having the guts to get into the ring.
They engaged in a bout dedicated to celebrating women in boxing at The Ridge Casino, Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, on Sunday, which saw the judges decide on a draw after three rounds.
Zodwa and Manaka shot up trends lists on Monday after a video of the match went viral on social media. Many questioned why they failed to knock each other out but instead kept running from each other and pinning each other to the ground.
Having never boxed before, Zodwa said she had to get training. She doesn't think she'll do it again but will support the sport.
“I agreed to do it because there are women who really love it, who support their families through boxing, and it's a sport that needs more attention [from us] as black people. I wouldn't do it again but I support those women, it was all just for awareness,” Zodwa told TshisaLIVE.
Zodwa said despite having fought Manaka there's no bad blood between them.
“Manaka has a beautiful soul, she reminds me of myself, her spirit is just beautiful. I told her I love her and spoke to her after the fight. I love her so much.”
