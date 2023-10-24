Robot Boii is a man of many talents and has been taking major strides in the entertainment industry.
He shot to stardom through comedy on social media. He has since showcased his talents on radio and television and ventured into podcasting.
Robot Boii, who is the son of renowned poet Mzwakhe Mbuli, captured the hearts of many when he released his first single Location in 2021.
He recently hinted at releasing another classic with Prince Kaybee, sharing a video of himself with the DJ and producer in the studio.
Previously speaking to Sowetan, Robot Boii said his fans would be shocked to learn he also ghostwrites for many artists.
"[I think] everybody already knows my top eight talents, which are being a voice-over artist, rapper, actor, dancer, comedian, drummer, MC, television host, editor and photographer.
“I have many talents. It’s like you can press a button and I know how to do things, hence Robot Boii. My secret talent people don’t know about is ghostwriting for artists.”
Robot Boii remembers Killer Kau
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Robot Boii
Three years since the passing of Killer Kau, Robot Boii remembered the late superstar who was his close friend.
Killer Kau died on August 7 2021 alongside Mpura, The Voice, Thando Tot and Thando TD in a head-on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg near the Marikana toll gate.
After taking home the Best Dancer award at the Trace Awards in the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda on October 21, Robot Boii took to his timeline to pen a heartfelt message to the singer.
“The more I achieve in this industry is the more I miss you. Thank you again for the inspiration Njayam. I’ll keep holding it down.”
In the post, Robot Boii shared a picture from his Salary Salary music video where he paid homage to Killer Kau and Mpura.
In the tribute video, the artist also pays homage to Costa Titch, who died after collapsing during a performance at the Ultra Music Festival on March 11 this year.
