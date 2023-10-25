Thuli P joined Zungu to form a duo called 2Faced.
'Release us from mixtape rumours' — Thuli P thanks fans for documenting her DJ sets
Image: Instagram/Thuli Phongolo
Thulisile “Thuli P” Phongolo hopes her reputation as a DJ will be more respected now.
The DJ, who started her DJ career in 2017 after being mentored by DJ Ryno and DJ Zoe (who plays with Ganyani), has had many naysayers question her skills, especially after she played Umlando — the entire song — without transitioning smoothly into another song, during her set on Big Brother Mzansi.
Others have gone as far as alleging she plays mixtapes during her sets.
Taking to her timeline on Tuesday, she shared a picture of herself DJing with Sithabile Zungu, saying people would now acknowledge her work with some documenting it.
“I like how people are so keen to record us mixing, Thank the Lord. Release us from 'mixtape' rumours.”
Thuli P joined Zungu to form a duo called 2Faced.
Though the pair play in different fields/genres of amapiano and gqom, the recently-announced venture seems to have been in the pipeline for a while.
Thuli took to her Instagram timeline to share they would make their debut at the Lemo Festival (formerly known as the Macufe festival) in Bloemfontein.
“In ancient Roman mythology, Janus, the god of beginnings and transitions, gazed in two opposite directions, symbolising the duality of time, doorways and endings. Just as Janus presided over the ebb and flow of conflict, 2Faced brings together two distinct musical genres, amapiano and gqom, in a harmonious fusion.
“Meet the masterminds behind this musical journey: Thuli P, a renowned actress turned amapiano DJ, and Slenda Da Dancing DJ, an iconic dancer turned gqom DJ. Together they bridge the gap between two powerful musical worlds, seamlessly blending the beats and rhythms of amapiano with the raw energy of gqom. Prepare to be enticed by this unique experience where two genres unite on stage, creating a mesmerising musical fusion. @2faced_sa invites you to embrace the duality of sound and embark on a musical journey like no other,” she wrote.
