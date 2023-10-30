The couple met in October 2021 through mutual friends and it did not take long for Eben to ask for Anlia's hand in marriage.
Baby on the way — Springbok Eben Etzebeth and his wife are expecting
Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth and his wife, singer Anlia, are expecting their first child together.
The couple revealed the news after an incredible fourth World Cup win for the Springboks. Anlia unveiled her pregnancy bump when stepping on the field to congratulate her partner and team members.
When celebrating Eben's 32nd birthday on Sunday, Anlia shared a picture of Eben holding her baby bump and the Rugby World Cup trophy.
“Blessings upon blessings. Thank you, Lord. Well done Bokke, and happy birthday my liefste man!!” she wrote.
The couple met in October 2021 through mutual friends and it did not take long for Eben to ask for Anlia's hand in marriage.
In March 2022 Eben announced their engagement, showcasing Anlia's diamond ring with the caption; “Die begin van die res van ons lewe. Ek wou nog nooit so graag die ja woord gehoor het nie. Jyt my die gelukkigste mens op die planeet gemaak. (The beginning of the rest of our life. I've never wanted to hear the 'yes' word so badly. You've made me the happiest man on the planet).”
In early February the two stars said 'I do' at the La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape, where Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel were among the guests who attended their ceremony.
The two stars have since not shied away from openly expressing their love.
Anlia, who has been among the WAGS who have attended their partner's rugby matches, sang the National Anthem ahead of the third Test again Wales in July 2022.
She wrote a song titled Saam Suid Afrika in support of her hubby ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
