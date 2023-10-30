There are wedding bells ringing in celebville.
Shane Eagle and his partner are also engaged to be married.
In early October, the rapper took to his Instagram timeline to reveal he had asked his partner of 12 years for her hand in marriage.
“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest, my fiancée,” he captioned the post.
Nikki also took to her timeline with images of memories they had shared together and showed her emerald engagement ring.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE about their relationship, Shane said he knew Nicole was his happily ever after and loved how he could be vulnerable with her.
“I've learnt that as a man, vulnerability doesn't mean you're weak. It means you're strong and there's a time and place for that, but when I'm with my girl it would be pointless to be the toughest person,
“I can be that for the world, stand tall and be strong, but as a king, you come to your queen to be vulnerable, so I feel like that is a beautiful place and when it comes to a ring I feel like no-one else would deserve that.”
Halala! ‘Generations’ actress Buntu Peste is engaged
Journalist
Image: Gabrielle Kannemeyer/NETFLIX
Congratulations are in order for Buntu Petse and her partner Londa Mavundla after she revealed they recently got engaged.
The actress took to her timeline to share images from her surprise proposal with a heartfelt quote.
See some of the pictures below:
There are wedding bells ringing in celebville.
Shane Eagle and his partner are also engaged to be married.
In early October, the rapper took to his Instagram timeline to reveal he had asked his partner of 12 years for her hand in marriage.
“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest, my fiancée,” he captioned the post.
Nikki also took to her timeline with images of memories they had shared together and showed her emerald engagement ring.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE about their relationship, Shane said he knew Nicole was his happily ever after and loved how he could be vulnerable with her.
“I've learnt that as a man, vulnerability doesn't mean you're weak. It means you're strong and there's a time and place for that, but when I'm with my girl it would be pointless to be the toughest person,
“I can be that for the world, stand tall and be strong, but as a king, you come to your queen to be vulnerable, so I feel like that is a beautiful place and when it comes to a ring I feel like no-one else would deserve that.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos