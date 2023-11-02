In 2021, Tyla signed with US label Epic Records and has since been making strides in the entertainment industry.
Her list of achievements have included joining Chris Brown on his European tour which started in London on February 14 and ended in Paris on March 26.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tyla said she felt overwhelmed by her quick rise to international stardom.
“I hope people around the world can enjoy the music, the African music, because I feel we don’t have a big enough international audience. We need attention because we have so much talent.
“It feels crazy. I don’t know if I am there yet, but the international attention I am getting, I never expected it. Especially so early. I was willing to work years to get to this point and to think it happened from one song. I feel so blessed to have this opportunity. When people listen to my music, having a pop style to it, I hope it becomes a more internationally recognised sound and they start falling in love with it.”
During her recent interview on Kanal 5 Sverige, Tyla spoke of how she wanted to become one of Africa's biggest pop stars and inspire young people.
“I really want to be the biggest pop star and I want the biggest pop star to be from Africa. I just see myself on the biggest stages, winning the Grammy's. Collabing with the Drakes and the Rihannas of the world. I remember being very young and watching these people on TV, so I would really love to be that person for other young kids, especially from Africa. I just want to be an example that it could happen for us.”
Tyla gets a nod at this year's Soul Train Awards
Journalist
Image: Twitter/Tyla
Tyla has been nominated at the Soul Train Awards 2023.
The nominees' list announced on Thursday revealed the singer was nominated in the Best New Artist category with Ambré, Ayra Starr, Coco Jones, Doechii, Flo, Fridayy and Wanmor.
The awards recognise the best in soul, R&B and hip hop from established artists and the next generation of promising artists, and the nominees are selected by a voting academy of music industry insiders, performers and presenters.
The awards ceremony is to take place in Los Angeles, California, and will premiere on November 26 at 8pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Take a look at the full list here
In 2021, Tyla signed with US label Epic Records and has since been making strides in the entertainment industry.
Her list of achievements have included joining Chris Brown on his European tour which started in London on February 14 and ended in Paris on March 26.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tyla said she felt overwhelmed by her quick rise to international stardom.
“I hope people around the world can enjoy the music, the African music, because I feel we don’t have a big enough international audience. We need attention because we have so much talent.
“It feels crazy. I don’t know if I am there yet, but the international attention I am getting, I never expected it. Especially so early. I was willing to work years to get to this point and to think it happened from one song. I feel so blessed to have this opportunity. When people listen to my music, having a pop style to it, I hope it becomes a more internationally recognised sound and they start falling in love with it.”
During her recent interview on Kanal 5 Sverige, Tyla spoke of how she wanted to become one of Africa's biggest pop stars and inspire young people.
“I really want to be the biggest pop star and I want the biggest pop star to be from Africa. I just see myself on the biggest stages, winning the Grammy's. Collabing with the Drakes and the Rihannas of the world. I remember being very young and watching these people on TV, so I would really love to be that person for other young kids, especially from Africa. I just want to be an example that it could happen for us.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos