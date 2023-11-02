WATCH | US rapper TI features Kamo Mphela on the release of his first amapiano song

Kamo Mphela been doing well for herself and taking major strides in the music scene..

Her hit music video Nkulunkulu has bagged over 10-million views since its release.

Kamo said she was grateful for the overwhelming support she's received since making her debut in the industry.

“Nkulunkulu on 10 million views, thank you to everyone who believes in the brand. 2022 May God Bless The Hustle.”

While Kamo has received major love from fans, she's also had her fair share of cyberbullying including having to put the record straight twice after rumours that she was expecting.

“Guys, I’m not pregnant, yoh! How many times? I just gained weight, OK? It’s those dollars, the dollars are making me look pregnant. Everybody is like ‘Is Kamo pregnant?’ I’m not motherf*%#en pregnant. You guys frustrate me all the time. I’ve been hearing your stories and sh*t. I just became thick,” she said on Instagram Live at the time.