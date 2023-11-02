WATCH | US rapper TI features Kamo Mphela on the release of his first amapiano song
TI has released a new single titled Vacay featuring Mzansi's very own amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela.
The US rapper took to his timeline announced the news with his fans sharing a snippet of the music video his first amapiano song released with the cpation.
"'Vacay' out now you diggg!! Featuring the super talented and amazing Kamo Mphela," he wrote.
In the post TI also announced that his upcoming album, Kill The King, which will be his last, was coming soon.
Watch the video below:
“VACAY” Out Now U DIGGG‼️ Featuring da super talented n amazing @Kamo_mphelaxx from 🇿🇦 🫡👑— T.I. (@Tip) November 2, 2023
Stream Here: https://t.co/lsPwjJtnvI
Full video coming soon‼️#KissTheKing coming soon #amapiano pic.twitter.com/3qESxdjepK
Kamo Mphela been doing well for herself and taking major strides in the music scene..
Her hit music video Nkulunkulu has bagged over 10-million views since its release.
Kamo said she was grateful for the overwhelming support she's received since making her debut in the industry.
“Nkulunkulu on 10 million views, thank you to everyone who believes in the brand. 2022 May God Bless The Hustle.”
While Kamo has received major love from fans, she's also had her fair share of cyberbullying including having to put the record straight twice after rumours that she was expecting.
“Guys, I’m not pregnant, yoh! How many times? I just gained weight, OK? It’s those dollars, the dollars are making me look pregnant. Everybody is like ‘Is Kamo pregnant?’ I’m not motherf*%#en pregnant. You guys frustrate me all the time. I’ve been hearing your stories and sh*t. I just became thick,” she said on Instagram Live at the time.
