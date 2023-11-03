The Skeem Saam actress has been candid with her followers about her life journey.
In one post, she detailed her near death experience when giving birth to her child.
The actress took to her Instagram timeline sharing a series of images documenting her and her daughter's recovery while in ICU and the terrifying moments before.
Pebetsi said she drove herself to hospital after experiencing minor labour pains where she was told her unborn baby was in distress due to her “extremely” high blood pressure, which put them both at a risk of dying.
“All I remember was using the little strength I had left, grabbed the hem of a nurse's scrub and mimed the words 'I can't breath'. I woke up to the sound of my baby crying and I thought, well that was quick. To my surprise, the doctors and nurses around me were frantic and checking me, pipes where pushed into my mouth, drips placed and my [doctor] uttering the words, 'Nolo we nearly lost you',” she wrote.
Her daughter Qhawekazi “underwent various tests to her brain” and her lungs were drained of fluid.
“I am told my heart and lungs collapsed after I had fits (where I almost bit off my tongue) due to the high blood pressure (pre-eclampsia). Apparently I was dead for three minutes but resuscitated with those electric square things. My daughter was apparently born blue with no oxygen in her brain ... most embarrassing, a catheter, because I couldn't walk to the toilet for a few days. To this day, doctors still reiterate our story is one in a million. A true miracle.”
'It's been a journey': Pebetsi Matlaila records her life experiences in a book
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Pebetsi Matlaila
Pebetsi Matlaila is gearing to release her memoir.
The actress announced on her timeline she would launch her first book, A Decade In My Life, on November 11.
“In tears as I write this caption. We are happy to announce A Decade In My Lifetime is finally here. It has been a journey and I was blessed to document it. You may pre-order now,” she wrote.
The Skeem Saam actress has been candid with her followers about her life journey.
In one post, she detailed her near death experience when giving birth to her child.
The actress took to her Instagram timeline sharing a series of images documenting her and her daughter's recovery while in ICU and the terrifying moments before.
Pebetsi said she drove herself to hospital after experiencing minor labour pains where she was told her unborn baby was in distress due to her “extremely” high blood pressure, which put them both at a risk of dying.
“All I remember was using the little strength I had left, grabbed the hem of a nurse's scrub and mimed the words 'I can't breath'. I woke up to the sound of my baby crying and I thought, well that was quick. To my surprise, the doctors and nurses around me were frantic and checking me, pipes where pushed into my mouth, drips placed and my [doctor] uttering the words, 'Nolo we nearly lost you',” she wrote.
Her daughter Qhawekazi “underwent various tests to her brain” and her lungs were drained of fluid.
“I am told my heart and lungs collapsed after I had fits (where I almost bit off my tongue) due to the high blood pressure (pre-eclampsia). Apparently I was dead for three minutes but resuscitated with those electric square things. My daughter was apparently born blue with no oxygen in her brain ... most embarrassing, a catheter, because I couldn't walk to the toilet for a few days. To this day, doctors still reiterate our story is one in a million. A true miracle.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos