‘They’ve done him dirty, it’s a shame’ — Sol Phenduka blasts Moja Love for letting Xolani Khumalo go

In response to the statement, Xolani, through the Xolani Khumalo Foundation,, claimed there was no prior consultation and the channel chose to communicate their stance on social media while he was under the impression negotiations were ongoing with the company and the channel.

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Sol slammed Moja Love, questioning their ethics and saying he was anxious about Xolani's safety ahead of his court appearance on November 21.

"My question is: why is only Xolani being thrown under the bus? Who was the programmes manager? They made it seem like Xolani is being rogue and [as if] they didn't know what was happening on that show. They knew what was happening, we all knew," he said.

"It was nice when they were making money together, trending every week together. I'm worried about him because he's been getting death threats. I'm worried. He's all out there in the cold. It's so disheartening. They've done him dirty. It's a shame."

Mac G also chimed in, commenting on Moja Love's quick off-the-mark statements when it comes to their talent, referring to Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub whose comments on Podcast and Chill have also had the channel distancing itself from him.

"Moja Love can't just keep whenever sh*t hits the fan, putting out a statement and dissolve themselves. It says a lot about your company and your character," he said.

Regardless of the debacle, Xolani is determined to fight against drug crime.

"We are grateful for the productive collaboration we've shared with Moja TV channels and Moja Love, especially in our joint efforts to combat drug sales and usage. No drug dealer must celebrate. We will continue to fight drugs on and off television."