WATCH | 'It was a non-toxic environment' — Somizi reflects on his stint on 'Idols SA'

After the conclusion on Sunday of the farewell season of Idols SA, Somizi Mhlongo has reflected on his journey on the show.
In 2015, the choreographer and media personality was introduced as the fourth judge on the panel, alongside veteran Idols SA judges Randall Abrahams, Unathi Msengana and Gareth Cliff for the 11th season of South Africa’s biggest TV talent competition.
And though since then there have been many changes introduced on the show, Somizi remained a frequent face who kept viewers glued to their screens with his flamboyant personality and dazzling wardrobe.
Taking to his Instagram timeline on Monday, Somizi reflected on his nine years on the show.
“Idols is probably the only place that I have worked at for nine years and I can boldly and proudly say, it was a non-toxic environment. That place was heaven on earth. It saddens me that I have to speak about it in the past tense but everything comes to an end and it gives an opportunity for a new beginning or a new era. I had the best experience in a working environment,” he said.
“I have never seen a place where everybody is happy to be there, everyone is happy for one another, the level of respect that everyone has for each other. That environment was amazing. The channel would also check up on us, those people have humility, they would go beyond, they looked after their talent, they'd make sure you get work outside of Idols.”
Somizi spoke of the impact his stint on the show had on his career.
“I was famous when I joined Idols, I was a star but I became a superstar because of Idols. I'll give them that credit. They took my brand and stardom to another level. And today I am still running with it. I don't think I would be as great or as big as I am if it wasn't for Idols SA.”
Watch the video below:
Image: Veli Nhlapo
In August 2021, Somizi had to take a break from his gigs amid claims he allegedly abused his estranged husband Mohale and companies he was affiliated to were pressed by the public to address the matter.
M-Net released a statement at the time saying the media personality's role on Idols SA was put on pause.
“M-Net and Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on Idols SA in light of the allegations made against him. We have reached a mutual agreement that Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved,” it said.
Somizi returned to TV screens as a judge in the competition for season 18.
