Young East London actor given springboard to acting stardom
Likhona Mgali stars in ‘The Queenstown Kings’ alongside seasoned actors in his first major role
Image: SUPPLIED
East London actor Likhona Mgali, who is starring alongside Zolisa Xaluva in The Queenstown Kings, said landing the lead role was a dream come true.
The pupil, born and bred in Mdantsane, plays the role of Fezile, the son of a multi-award=winning star, played by Xaluva, in the new film which is streaming on Netflix.
The 18-year-old, from Sandisiwe High School, made his screen debut in Blood Psalms as an extra in 2020.
He auditioned for The Queenstown Kings in 2021, hoping to get any role.
“When I auditioned I was just praying for anything,” he said.
“Getting [to play] the lead character seemed like a far-fetched idea to me, as I saw some big names auditioning for the same role” he said.
The actor described Fezile as a persistent child, who has a goal of becoming a football superstar.
“Fezile has a grandfather who was a legend at Sundowns and a father who is playing for the same team, so the guy has connections and a privilege of getting into the team but he chooses to prove himself.”
Mgali said he and his character had many things in common, which made the role enjoyable.
“We are coming from humble homes. Fezile is an independent person who believes he can do anything without getting any help and that's the same with me.
“I had no assistance except from Jahmil Xubeka, the producer. I was independent and sought opportunities. Fezile is a dreamer who wants to be a [soccer] superstar and I am a dreamer who wants to be an actor,” he said.
He describes acting alongside Xaluva as fulfilling.
