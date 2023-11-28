In 2021 Tyla signed with US label Epic Records and has since been making strides in the entertainment industry.
Her growing list of achievements have included joining Chris Brown on his European tour which started in London on February 14 and ended in Paris on March 26, getting a Travis Scott and DJ Marshmello feature and performing on the Jimmy Fallon show.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tyla said she felt overwhelmed by her quick rise to international stardom.
“I hope people around the world can enjoy the music, the African music, because I feel we don’t have a big enough international audience. We need attention because we have so much talent.
“It feels crazy. I don’t know if I am there yet, but the international attention I am getting, I never expected it. Especially so early. I was willing to work years to get to this point and to think it happened from one song. I feel so blessed to have this opportunity. When people listen to my music, having a pop style to it, I hope it becomes a more internationally recognised sound and they start falling in love with it.”
During her recent interview on Kanal 5 Sverige, Tyla spoke of how she wanted to become one of Africa's biggest pop stars and inspire young people.
“I really want to be the biggest pop star and I want the biggest pop star to be from Africa. I see myself on the biggest stages, winning the Grammys. Collabing with the Drakes and the Rihannas of the world. I remember being very young and watching these people on TV, so I would really love to be that person for other young kids, especially from Africa. I want to be an example that it could happen for us.”
WATCH | Tyla teaches Jennifer Hudson the dance to her Billboard Top 10 hit ‘Water’
Journalist
Image: Twitter/Tyla
While Tyla's hit song Water continues to top music charts, the singer's star keeps shining brighter.
After her Grammy nomination, Tyla recently did an interview on the Jennifer Hudson Show and got to teach the American singer how to do her viral Water dance challenge.
Take a look at the video below:
Tyla's hit song recently saw her occupy a spot on the top 10 Billboard Hot 100.
The singer is the first solo South African musician to appear on the chart since jazz legend Hugh Masekela’s Grazing in the Grass more than five decades ago
“I cannot even believe everything that's happening,” she wrote on her Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Tyla
In 2021 Tyla signed with US label Epic Records and has since been making strides in the entertainment industry.
Her growing list of achievements have included joining Chris Brown on his European tour which started in London on February 14 and ended in Paris on March 26, getting a Travis Scott and DJ Marshmello feature and performing on the Jimmy Fallon show.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tyla said she felt overwhelmed by her quick rise to international stardom.
“I hope people around the world can enjoy the music, the African music, because I feel we don’t have a big enough international audience. We need attention because we have so much talent.
“It feels crazy. I don’t know if I am there yet, but the international attention I am getting, I never expected it. Especially so early. I was willing to work years to get to this point and to think it happened from one song. I feel so blessed to have this opportunity. When people listen to my music, having a pop style to it, I hope it becomes a more internationally recognised sound and they start falling in love with it.”
During her recent interview on Kanal 5 Sverige, Tyla spoke of how she wanted to become one of Africa's biggest pop stars and inspire young people.
“I really want to be the biggest pop star and I want the biggest pop star to be from Africa. I see myself on the biggest stages, winning the Grammys. Collabing with the Drakes and the Rihannas of the world. I remember being very young and watching these people on TV, so I would really love to be that person for other young kids, especially from Africa. I want to be an example that it could happen for us.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos