Five months after Tol A$$ Mo announced he and Mome were filing for divorce, the couple of 11-plus years are seemingly happily reunited again.
After Tol A$$ Mo announced on his timeline he and his partner had rekindled their romance, Mome shared a picture of them on her social platforms.
In the post, Mome spoke of forgiveness and expressed her love for Tol A$$ Mo.
“Forgiveness comes when you stop visiting the past especially when you know what you had to go through, when you stop allowing yourself to visit the past. Each time you replay what happened in your mind you give it life instead of allowing the pain to ease, for the broken part of you to heal,” she wrote.
“The disappointment will fade, what was done is done but what you can do is rewrite your story. take those lessons and turn them into your greatest blessings by turning your wounds into wisdom and strength. Turn your pain into power for your life ... I love you Tol A$$ Mo.”
Mome Mahlangu speaks on 'forgiveness' after rekindling her relationship with Tol A$$ Mo
Image: Instagram/ Mome
In late July, Tol A$$ Mo revealed during an interview on WAW: What A Week that he and Mome were headed for a divorce after 11 years of marriage.
“Mome and I are separated, we’re separated and are filing for a divorce. People grow and we grew apart. We went through many different struggles in our relationship. I was there for her and she was there for me and the most important thing is the respect between us.
“It hurts me because we have reached a point where things are just not working between us.
“It’s me that’s walking away fresh. It’s me because I am f**king traumatised. I’m traumatised by black women. Though Mome is not part of my trauma, but even when I was making love to my wife I would get flashbacks of this woman’s face in my mind.”
