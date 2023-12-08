Ten months after the death of rapper AKA, Nadia Nakai is gearing up to launch a tribute album in his honour.
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban on February 10.
While Nadia has been candid about mourning her boyfriend, she has also been spending a lot of time in the studio.
Taking to X on Thursday, Nadia said she was itching to release the music she recorded, reflecting on the journey.
“Working on the album is healing. Been recording all year, but something unlocked the past two weeks. I can’t explain, something happened,” she wrote.
Nadia said her fans would be surprised with the work she created with other artists who contributed to the project.
“My tribute EP has become my tribute album and it’s beautiful. I wish I could drop it today. I really can’t wait, I didn’t think I could do this, but I did that, some of the songs came to me in a dream. Spiritual, I swear.
“Listening to the album on the way home, it’s amazing. Nothing you’ve heard from me before. This is spiritual. It really is. The people that have come to work on this project are out of this world.”
Nadia Nakai on 'healing' and recording a tribute album for AKA
Entertainment
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
