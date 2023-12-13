Sbahle Mpisane plans to get candid on her family's reality show.
'I was in a wheelchair and now I am standing tall' — Sbahle Mpisane plans to speak about her car crash
Image: Supplied
Sbahle Mpisane plans to get candid on her family's reality show.
The fitness guru and reality TV star was involved in a car crash in 2018 that saw her spend months in hospital after breaking several bones.
On social media, Sbahle has shared snippets of her recovery journey and now, on the second season of Kwa Mam’Mkhize airing on December 14, she will detail her life after the near-fatal crash.
“The biggest difference is everyone has grown so much from season 1, from our mom going through her divorce and getting her name back to my brother being married with children. Me? I was in a wheelchair and now I am standing tall,” she said.
If you follow Sbahle on social media you will notice how she frequently shares content from the gym and tips and tricks on weight loss as well as maintaining a balanced diet.
Sbahle admits that while she does not have a qualification in fitness, she has a great passion for the industry and wants to share that.
“I am just someone who likes to take care of themselves, internally and externally. Fitness is something I naturally gravitated to. It was a hobby that became an income.
“After my accident, when I was depressed, I did not lose love for myself and my fitness. When I was in a wheelchair I still took care of myself, though I was not happy because I didn’t want to look like my problem.”
Sbahle said she hopes viewers going through life-changing experiences will be inspired by her story to reclaim their lives as she has.
“For anyone going through a hard time, I pray they find it in themselves to be strong, though being strong is not easy. As someone who has been through a dark time, I urge people to take it day by day and appreciate the position that they are in and get their minds right.”
