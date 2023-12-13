‘I’m also grieving’ — DJ Sbu responds to backlash after Zahara’s death

Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope has broken his silence about Zahara's death after being lambasted on social media.
Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on Monday.
Since then her claims about alleged unpaid royalties worth millions after leaving TS Records have surfaced, putting the spotlight on TK Nciza and DJ Sbu ,who discovered her in 2010.
When paying tribute to Zahara during an interview on Newzroom Afrika, DJ Sbu, who maintained a trending topic across social media platforms, set the record straight about the allegations.
"We made sure she owns her own publishing, which she does with Sheer publishing. Sheer pays her publishing directly into her bank account and they have done so ever since we have been working together. Also, with our current people who distribute our music catalog, Universal Music, we decided to have Universal pay her directly. I would never do wrong anything to anybody. The only thing I've ever done was to contribute and help her succeed."
The media personality, businessman, and author said he would forever miss her and hold dear the beautiful memories they shared together.
"The few years I worked with her, I want people to remember her for being a jolly person, full of life, full of fun. She was funny, she was caring, she was kind. It was sad to hear she lost her life at such an early age."
Speaking to SABC News, Sbu said he was also distraught following Zahara's death and made it a point to visit her family to pay his respects.
Sbu said despite critics, he is prepared to take the punches.
"I was shocked. I was heartbroken like everyone else. Just like how you do in African customs and traditions you go and pay your respects at her family home. Despite what is out there in the public. People might be mad and might want to find somebody to blame.
"A lot of people are saying I'm to blame. Even though I am not, having worked in the public eye for so long I understand. It's okay, let's be angry, let's be sad. Let's mourn. I'm also grieving, but as much as I'm grieving, you'll also get a lot of people saying certain messages on social media, and that's fine. As a bigger brother I will take all your cries, all your messages. I understand you are angry."
Throughout the years, Sbu has maintained he never swindled the singer out of money.
“I built myself from nothing, I've never sought an opportunity to benefit from someone or try take somebody else's money. When I met Zahara I was already rich, I could never take a single cent of Zahara's money,” he previously told TshisaLIVE.
‘I’m also grieving’ — DJ Sbu responds to backlash after Zahara’s death
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ DJ Sbu
