Police minister Bheki Cele made shocking revelations when giving the latest updates on AKA’s murder investigation on Thursday.
AKA was shot dead on February 10 outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.
During an interview with Faith Mangope on Metro FM, Cele said they were keeping [close] to witnesses who knew about the orchestration behind his murder.
"We have found the getaway car, the gun has been found. They have found two people who I know for sure are kept safe because they know very well what happened on the particular day, who have given information for the police to get the gun, for the police to get the car," he said.
"Those things are in the hands of the police as we speak. We know who we are chasing. And those two guys must be kept very safe because they know what happened on that day, and even beyond what happened, [they know] about the networks that led to the unfortunate murder of AKA."
WATCH | Breakthrough in AKA murder case 'not far off': police minister Bheki Cele
When asked if "inkabi" was behind his assassination, Cele said: "Those people ... some of them were hired. Some of those people were close associates."
In Cele's previous update on the investigation, he assured the public that the police were working to make sure the criminals were brought to book.
"They are chasing these people and are not far from dealing the final blow in this case,” said Cele. This has taken some time for the family, friends and the nation but AKA was a well-known figure."
Cele asked that the police "be given space to resist the push that might end in breaking the case, even before they complete the proper investigation".
