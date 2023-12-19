Mark Pilgrim's partner Adrienne Watkins has expressed her profound sense of loss nine months after the radio presenter's death.
Adrienne, who was engaged to Mark, took to her timeline sharing a series of images of them together with the caption: “I miss you, I miss us.”
At an intimate and private ceremony organised by HOT 102.7 FM in March, Adrienne spoke about the moments they shared. She said she loved how Mark was a “kind and selfless father” with ambition and drive.
“To my beautiful Mark, this is not goodbye but just farewell. The last three years have been the most incredible years of my existence. From our very first date, you took my breath away and it felt like something out of a famous movie scene. From the very beginning, I knew this was the love I had been waiting for. You are what fairy tales are made of,” she wrote.
“Growing in love with you, I quickly learnt what a significant and remarkable human you were and that you were my home. Beyond your outstanding career and professional accomplishments and the legend you are to South Africa, to me you are an old-school gentleman; even in the last week, you ordered me flowers.”
'I miss you, I miss us' — Mark Pilgrim's fiancée remembers the late broadcaster
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Adrienne Watkins
