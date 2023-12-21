'That lady is such a liar' — Nadia Nakai denies swindling a hairdresser

Nadia Nakai has rejected claims she stole a R6,500 wig from a Namibian hairdresser.
Hairdresser, Senia, took to her Instagram stories claiming the rapper took her wig without paying when she was in Namibia for a gig.
“Nadia sent me a long text via her manager telling me she thought it was a situation where salons give her products and she tags them and I told the manager to stop it because my instructions were clear and I never asked them for a tag,” Senia wrote.
“I gave them two conditions, which were ... wear and leave it at reception the next day or pay for it R6,500 and own it. They refused to pay, [the] manager blocked me after I created a group and added witnesses who were there that day. I gave them the wig and told me we should communicate by e-mail so she ccs their legal team.”
Senia later shared an update with her followers claiming Nadia paid her after the rumour shot up trends lists.
Responding to her claims, Nadia said the hairdresser was a clout chaser who made up the story.
“That lady is such a liar and I didn’t pay sh*t. She must tell the truth! Psycho! She been having her wack wig! Cloutmonger!”
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai
