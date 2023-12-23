Sunday marks the first anniversary of the death of Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo after a stroke.
The artist's widow, gqom sensation Babes Wodumo, said she could not believe it had been a year since the love of her life left her and was still struggling to come to terms with his death.
Babes, who recently got a tattoo with Mampintsha's name in his honour, took to her timeline penning a cryptic post about how the people around her were seemingly turning their backs on her.
Babes asked that anyone who sees her on Sunday comfort and embrace her.
“Sometimes abanye abantu show amaTrue colours abo, okumnandi unkulukulu wam uyanglwela and uyabaveza abantu abangithanda ngokweqiniso, and abangiPretendayo (some people show you their true colours, what's nice is that my God fights for me and reveals to me those that truly love me and don't pretend).
“Anyway, kusasa is the 24th of December, a very painful day for me as it's the day I lost umyeni wam (my husband) Shimora. Satane simshaye ingqondo eWest”. Ozongbona kusasa cele angnike amaHuggies (Whoever sees me tomorrow please give me hugs),” she wrote.
Babes Wodumo remembers the 'painful day' she lost her husband
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo
