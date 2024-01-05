Mbongeni Ngema’s wife Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema penned a heartfelt letter to the late veteran playwright and musician to say goodbye at his provincial funeral category two burial hosted at the International Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
Ngema died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape on December 27.
Nompumelelo, who was overcome with emotion when taking to the podium, was accompanied by Vusimuzi Gumede, who read the emotional letter on her behalf: “I am at pains in accepting the finality this day presents. It is hard for me to accept the reality that I will not see you come through that door anymore. I keep thinking it's a dream that I'll be awakened from, or perhaps someone playing a joke on me. But then again, the days that have passed following your unexpected passing serve as confirmation this is indeed not a dream. You have truly found your peace...
“How do I begin to put together the pieces of my puzzle when the main part, you, are not around? The 17 years you dedicated to our union have given me more than just a husband. You truly did become my best friend, my mentor, and a centre that held everything together for me. You were a legend to many, but to me, you will always remain my husband. Thank you for loving me.”
‘It is hard for me to accept the reality’ — Mbongeni Ngema’s wife Nompumelelo
Journalist
Image: YouTube/ SABC
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
