From Skomota’s viral kisses to Cyan Boujee’s sex tape — Tswyza summarises 2023 in new freestyle

Media personality and actor Kope "Tswyza" Makgae kicked off the new year with his annual hip hop news summary by rapping about the trending events that took place in 2023.
Tswyza covered Cyan Boujee going viral for her leaked sex tape, escaped murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's relationship, Gogo Skhotheni becoming a DJ, actress Thuli Phongolo dropping her assault case against DJ Maphorisa, and actor Thabiso Mokhethi resigning from ubungoma, among other topics that made headlines.
"My commentary or news reporting is in no way biased or prejudiced. I only report on topics that are already of public knowledge and distributed via social media and the news," he told TshisaLIVE.
He's been releasing freestyle wraps since 2016 as a way to inform and educate his followers.
"As an actor and artist, I’ve taken it upon myself to put together vibrant news in a creative manner, using my talent and entertainment qualities to summarise trending topics and news in South Africa.
"As entertainers, I believe we have the responsibility to use our 'star power' to benefit our subscribers and supporters. Not only do I participate in social development, film, and television training, but the aim is to honestly serve the people who have made me who I am today."
Watch the video below:
Watch the video below:
