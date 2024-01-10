WATCH | A glimpse into Moshe Ndiki’s reality show

Moshe Ndiki is gearing up to show fans a different side of him as he embarks on a new chapter of fatherhood.

The media personality is set to give his fans a front-row seat to his life in his 10-part reality series Life with Moshe, set to make its debut on January 28 at 7pm on Mzansi Magic.

Excitement has already started building up on social media after the trailer revealed the identity of his surrogate, them going to doctor's appointments together, and how his family reacts to the news when he reveals he is expecting twins.

As a black gay man choosing the path of surrogacy to start his family, his decision challenges the dilemma of modern parenting pitted against traditional customs.

“Don't miss the heartfelt moments, laughter and tears on my reality series Life with Moshe,” Moshe wrote when announcing the premiere.

The show is also set to give viewers a chance to get to know his boyfriend and how they take their relationship to the next level.

“Moshe's energy, charisma and infectious optimism light up the screen,” director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

“Viewers will not only witness the highs and lows of his journey but also be able to resonate with the universal themes of love, family, sacrifice and the pursuit of dreams.”

Watch the video below: