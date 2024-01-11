×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Prayers and well-wishes pour in for Black Coffee after 'severe travel accident'

11 January 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
DJ Black Coffee is 'receiving the best possible treatment' and is surrounded by family members.
DJ Black Coffee is 'receiving the best possible treatment' and is surrounded by family members.
Image: Supplied

Prayers and well-wishes have been flooding in for Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee as he recovers after a “severe travel accident”.

His team said on Wednesday Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was on a flight en route to a scheduled show in Mar del Plata in Argentina when the accident occurred. 

“The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with injuries. We can confirm he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by family and team [members]. In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans,” a statement said. 

Friends, fans and others wished him a speedy recovery.

“I wish you a speedy recovery, Black Coffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world. I spoke to Black Coffee’s family last night who are with him. All the best in your recovery Mashiane, Zukuzela, Masiyana,” sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa posted. 

Read the posts below: 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...